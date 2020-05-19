Siemens and Atos strengthen collaboration around digital technologies

Siemens and Atos have grown and extended their collaboration around advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

The pair have been working together on digital transformation delivery since 2011, outgrowing their own expectations over that time to achieve a joint order intake worth €2.5bn.

Now they will reinforce their partnership until at least 2020 through a range of measures, including the injection of an extra €100mn in its joint innovation and investment programme. The programme looks to develop capabilities in areas such as data analytics, connectivity services and cyber security as well as AI and IoT.

See also:



"The alliance continues to deliver strong business results while addressing important digital and innovative technologies," said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens.

Thierry Breton, Atos CEO, added: "Through our digital collaboration, we are combining our industry and technology knowledge to support together and end-to-end the digital transformation of our customers."

As part of the major partnership announced in 2011, Siemens contributed its IT solutions and services business to Atos in exchange for around 12.5mn Atos shares, creating a new European IT leader.

Last week, Business Chief reported the news that Atos has signed a long-term deal to manage the digital transformation of world-leading insurer Aviva, while in January it revealed a similar arrangement with Henkel.