Top 10 fastest-growing Indian companies in the UK

The number of Indian-owned companies operating in the UK is on the rise, reaching a record high of 954 according to Grant Thornton’s latest study.

What’s more, the combined turnover of these firms has more than doubled from £19 billion (US$23.6bn) in 2014, when the research was first carried out, to £50.5bn (US$62.7bn) in 2023.

These top Indian-owned businesses are also significant employers in the market, consistently employing around 100,000 people over the last 10 years.

Anuj Chande, Head of South Asia Business Group at Grant Thornton UK, said: “The number of Indian-owned companies operating in the UK remained at its highest level over the past 12 months, despite businesses and economies worldwide still feeling the impact of the pandemic. The increase in the number of companies compared to last year alone is remarkable, amid ongoing operational challenges and rising costs.