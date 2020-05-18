Turner & Townsend record Middle East revenue reflects construction confidence

The global programme management and construction consultancy Turner & Townsend has increased its turnover to £380 million in the year ended 30 April 2015, with revenue from its Middle East business growing 45 percent to £25.9 million.

The global company, which employs 4,100 staff across 90 offices, has now recorded five successive years of growth and boosted turnover by 75 percent since 2010.

Turner & Townsend’s long-term strategy of diversification – both geographically and across its three core sectors of property, infrastructure and natural resources – successfully absorbed the recent volatility in the oil and gas market to deliver a further 11 percent increase in operating profit in 2014-15.

Turner & Townsend Middle East Managing Director, Mike Collings, commented: “With revenue up by 45 percent over the last 12 months, we continued our excellent performance in the Middle East across our key sectors.

“In order to support demand and provide a platform for growth, we now have more than 250 experts across the region, adding breadth in both sector experience and discipline.

“Our expertise has led to winning a number of major commissions with key global clients including GE, and regional clients such as Emaar. We have also built on our aviation sector experience by working on landmark airports including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha.

“The life sciences and health sectors also experienced accelerated growth, with new programmes including VPS Healthcare’s innovative Burjeel Medical City. This year, we also provided facilities management services at Lusail City.”

Turner & Townsend’s CEO Vincent Clancy commented: “Our diverse business model has allowed us to adapt successfully to this year’s shifting marketplace, and delivered some exceptional results both in our emerging markets and in our more mature regions.

“Our record turnover of £380 million is an endorsement of the consistent investment we’ve made in the company - and in our staff - over the past five years, and an important milestone in our long-term plan for sustainable growth.”