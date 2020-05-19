UK’s Limitless Technologies raises £5mn in Series A funding

Limitless Technologies, the London-based SaaS platform provider, has raised £5mn (US$6.54mn) through a Series A funding round.

The firm, which offers artificial intelligence (AI) and crowd sourced customer service solutions, will use the financing to fund further developments on its SmartCrowd™ platform.

The round was led by AlbionVC, with Downing Ventures and Unilever Ventures also contributing.

“There is an opportunity for brands to transform their customer service by leveraging the power of the crowd,” Robert Whitby-Smith, Partner at AlbionVC.

“Creating a customer community which engages and rewards customers for helping other customers is the future – it is better, faster and cheaper.”

“However, executing this at scale needs a rare combination of tech savvy and deep domain expertise - which Team Limitless have in spades from the previous business they built. We are proud to support Roger and Megan achieve their exciting vision.”

“Limitless harnesses the combined power of brand lovers, marketplace technology and good gig principles to help our clients transform customer service into a truly valued customer experience,” Megan Neale, COO and co-founder of Limitless.

“Our vision is to completely redefine a multi-billion-dollar industry by delivering exceptional experiences for everyone.”

“We are privileged to share that vision with Albion Capital, Downing Ventures and Unilever Ventures and look forward to a partnership that will enable Limitless to scale globally in the next 2 years.”