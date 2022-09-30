How NTT’s new SaaS offer can help industry achieve net zero

As industry struggles to accelerate its sustainability journey amid looming 2050 net zero goals, NTT steps up with an industry-focused solution.

The global IT infrastructure and services company has launched the industry’s first full-stack Sustainability as a Service (SaaS) offering – designed to help manufacturing, transportation and other industries reduce the environmental impact of business activities.

This comes as GHG emissions continue to climb across all sectors, most rapidly in transport and industry, with the latter accounting for a quarter of global emissions, according to the IPCC.

Challenges persist as industry targets 2050 net-zero goals

Organisations are increasingly being held accountable for achieving net-zero goals to meet the expectations not just of stakeholders, including clients, shareholders, institutional investors, employees, business partners, and communities – but also, governments with many countries already legislating their commitment to emissions reduction.

Forward-looking businesses are anticipating those regulations by committing to net zero targets before 2050, with a recent survey revealing that 58% of Fortune 500 companies aim to reduce GHG emissions and achieve net-zero goals by 2050 or sooner.

But given the complexity and scale of the challenge, not all businesses have the basis to move towards net zero at the necessary pace, and many are lagging.

Those that commit are often faced with additional challenges of being under-resourced and underfunded or are unable to consistently capture accurate data fit for purpose.

Recent research from Microsoft UK found that, despite strong ambitions, almost 3 in 4 UK manufacturers (74%) are struggling to back up their climate commitments with tangible reductions in their carbon footprint.

The IPCC has determined that a key challenge for the industry sector is the uncertainty, incompleteness, and quality of data on energy use and costs – a challenge even more pronounced for scope 3 emissions as manufacturers will need data to set clear targets and standards for their suppliers, partners, and customers.