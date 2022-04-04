Apogee: enabling NHS healthcare supply chain efficiency

Apogee Corporation, an HP company, provides managed workplace and print services to the public sector and wider corporate healthcare environments. Its partnership with the Trust allows Apogee to supply, monitor, and maintain NHS printers and related machines to minimise component stock levels and ensure print machines work at their optimum.

Creating a regular and cost-effective print supply

“We were able to achieve the savings that we’ve delivered to Guy’s and St Thomas’ through a due diligence project management programme where we have looked at their current infrastructure,” says Matthew Hale, Regional Sales Manager for Healthcare at Apogee.

In analysing the Trust’s technology ecosystem, Apogee is “able to design an optimal solution based on their current requirements. This led us to be able to reduce the number of devices and the amount of volume going through the account that, in turn, drives out the contractual savings.”

“We take that headache away from IT departments because every device that will sit within the Trust, ranging from a single function desktop printer to a print room device, will be managed and supported by Apogee from top to bottom.”

The process of procuring managed services

As a subsidiary of HP, the corporation leverages its digital capabilities to respond quickly to the needs of its clients and, in the case of Guy’s and St Thomas’, alleviate any unnecessary strain on the workforce. “We're able to predict what that carbon efficiency gain will be, by the nature of the auditing that we've done,” Hale says.

“With the redesign process that we went through, where we've rationalised that amount of machines down, we can figure out — based on data and kilowatts of energy — how much that fleet will cost to run over a three to five year period,” Hale explains. “Because we're underpinning the fleet with environmentally friendly devices from the HP range, it allows us to achieve even more beneficial carbon savings for the trust as well.”





