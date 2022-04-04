Article
Digital Strategy

Apogee: enabling NHS healthcare supply chain efficiency

By Tom Swallow
April 04, 2022
undefined mins
Discussing the contractual benefits for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Matthew Hale provides details of Apogee’s partnership in healthcare

Apogee Corporation, an HP company, provides managed workplace and print services to the public sector and wider corporate healthcare environments. Its partnership with the Trust allows Apogee to supply, monitor, and maintain NHS printers and related machines to minimise component stock levels and ensure print machines work at their optimum. 

Creating a regular and cost-effective print supply 

“We were able to achieve the savings that we’ve delivered to Guy’s and St Thomas’ through a due diligence project management programme where we have looked at their current infrastructure,” says Matthew Hale, Regional Sales Manager for Healthcare at Apogee.

In analysing the Trust’s technology ecosystem, Apogee is “able to design an optimal solution based on their current requirements. This led us to be able to reduce the number of devices and the amount of volume going through the account that, in turn, drives out the contractual savings.” 

“We take that headache away from IT departments because every device that will sit within the Trust, ranging from a single function desktop printer to a print room device, will be managed and supported by Apogee from top to bottom.” 

The process of procuring managed services 

As a subsidiary of HP, the corporation leverages its digital capabilities to respond quickly to the needs of its clients and, in the case of Guy’s and St Thomas’, alleviate any unnecessary strain on the workforce. “We're able to predict what that carbon efficiency gain will be, by the nature of the auditing that we've done,” Hale says. 

“With the redesign process that we went through, where we've rationalised that amount of machines down, we can figure out — based on data and kilowatts of energy — how much that fleet will cost to run over a three to five year period,” Hale explains. “Because we're underpinning the fleet with environmentally friendly devices from the HP range, it allows us to achieve even more beneficial carbon savings for the trust as well.”


READ THE FULL GUY'S AND ST THOMAS' NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation TrustApogee
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Banks and consultancies top workplaces to grow career in UK

Financial and professional services firms rank highest in LinkedIn Top 25 best workplaces list – from Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC, to PwC, Deloitte and EY

Top 10 women in technology in Europe

These 10 women in tech are forging a path into bold new areas of innovation and technological ambition, according to sister publication Technology Magazine

The value of ESG links sustainability to business returns

As investors query the value of ESG, Mandi McReynolds, Head of Global ESG, Workiva, outlines three steps to link sustainability and business value creation

Top 10 European football clubs by revenue 2022 – Deloitte

Corporate Finance

Top 12 tech trends for 2022 from CB Insights report

Technology

Food waste at record highs – is technology the answer?

Sustainability