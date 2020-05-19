BASF Coatings Recognised at PSA Peugeot Citroën Supplier Awards

Germany’s BASF, the largest chemical company in the world, has been recognised by PSA Peugeot Citroën for its economical coating solution which protects vehicles’ bodywork from corrosion.

At the carmaker’s annual supplier awards, BASF’s Coatings division was acknowledged for its CathoGuard 800 cathodic e-coat.

Laurent Vaucenat, Global Account Manager Renault/Nissan and PSA at BASF, said: “As the main supplier to PSA, we are very pleased and proud to receive this award.

“It shows recognition for BASF’s power to create innovative high-quality products which save costs and are globally available. The award also confirms the close partnership that exists between BASF and PSA.”

The PSA Group benefits from this technology for the production of 500,000 vehicles per year. Many major automakers have also introduced CathoGuard 800 into their global operations in recent years.

The BASF Coatings division has already been awarded the title of core supplier by PSA in 2012.

The cathodic e-coat is the first layer of the paint system and is in great demand as an alternative to conventional e-coats that often incorporate tin.

CathoGuard 800 also has a low solvent content and saves material due to its high efficiency. In addition, this technology is highly suitable for integrated painting processes that dispense with primer application.

Frédéric Delbecque, Account Manager PSA at BASF, said: “We have been able to save over 10 percent in materials and energy by using CathoGuard 800 for cathodic e-coating.

“There is less need for rework, owing to uniform application of the corrosion protection layer and its high quality. This accelerates the production process. The perfectly smooth surface meets the requirements of our customers in the automotive sector.”

BASF’s Coatings division develops, produces and markets innovative automotive coatings, automotive refinishes and industrial coatings as well as decorative paints, operating sites in Europe, North America and South America as well as Asia Pacific.