DPDHL Group: promotes ecommerce in developing countries

In an announcement made by Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development the two organisations will invest in providing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries with access to global markets

Over the course of the next few years, the two organisations have set ambitions to invest US$35.4mn into the digitalisation of customs and trade processes; the promotion of ecommerce; and low emissions logistics in cities. The primary focus will be Africa.

As COVID-19 reduces trade relations in developing countries, and placing an additional 115mn people into poverty, both DPDHL Group and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development stress the importance of keeping global economic cycles running, as well as ensuring that the poor benefit.

“The corona crisis and the lockdown have disrupted supply chains in developing countries. Millions of companies are fighting for survival. Right now we have to keep economic cycles going. But bureaucratic customs procedures and corruption are hampering intra-African trade. This is where we work together with Deutsche Post DHL Group: With a new digital system, we are helping medium-sized African companies to handle customs completely digitally. We are starting in Morocco, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and the Ivory Coast. We are also creating new sales markets worldwide via new e-commerce platforms. All this accelerates trade, creates transparency and enables enormous leaps in development. We place particular emphasis on training and the promotion of women as entrepreneurs. And we are deliberately focusing on digitization. Nowhere is digitization progressing faster than in Africa. Some African countries are already further ahead than Europe - for example, in cashless payment via smartphone,” commented Gerd Müller, Federal Minister.

The two organisations have stated plans to tackle trade barriers with the use of digital solutions first in Morocco, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Such trade barriers include bureaucratic, non-transparent customs procedures, which make it difficult to access world trade.

The partnership will primarily be implemented via the develoPPP.de program, which promotes entrepreneurial initiatives in developing and emerging countries that contribute to sustainable development.

"Cross border trade creates prosperity, improves lives and connects people - but in many regions there are still major hurdles. Together with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development we are working decisively on removing those hurdles. Merchants who previously sold their goods regionally get access to customers around the world. For this purpose we also started our new sustainability program GoTrade. The program engages especially in developing countries which have not yet benefited from globalization as much as others," added Frank Appel, CEO, Deutsche Post DHL Group

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter .