Article
Digital Strategy

Everest Group recognises Accenture for its digital services

By Georgia Wilson
January 08, 2021
undefined mins
Everest Group recognises Accenture as a leader for application and digital services in life and annuities insurance...

In an announcement made by Accenture, the company proudly reported its recognition by Everest Group as a leader for application and digital services in life and annuities insurance.

Accenture has been positioned by Everest Group as a ‘Leader and Star Performer for Market Impact’. The category assessed Accenture against a selection of criteria including: market adoption, portfolio mix, value to clients, strategy, service scope, innovation & investments, and delivery.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our leading capabilities in helping insurers embrace change and compete with the latest technologies and digital experiences. The pandemic has only accelerated the need for convenient and personalized digital services from life and annuity providers. We’re continuing to help insurers modernize their legacy technology systems with cloud-centric business models and reimagine the customer experience with analytics,” commented Steve Murphy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global technology lead for its Insurance industry group. 

About Everest Group

“Everest Group analyzed the vision, capability and market impact of 21 leading IT application and digital service providers for the L&A Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® 2021 report,” commented Accenture. 

Within the report, service providers are positioned on the group’s PEAK Matrix®, which measures their vision, capability and market impact. As a result the report and PEAK matrix provides organisations with a framework to measure “the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.”

To find out more about Everest Group click here!

To find out more about the services Accenture provides click here!

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

AccentureEverest GroupLeadershipDigital
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability