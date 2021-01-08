Everest Group recognises Accenture for its digital services

In an announcement made by Accenture, the company proudly reported its recognition by Everest Group as a leader for application and digital services in life and annuities insurance.

Accenture has been positioned by Everest Group as a ‘Leader and Star Performer for Market Impact’. The category assessed Accenture against a selection of criteria including: market adoption, portfolio mix, value to clients, strategy, service scope, innovation & investments, and delivery.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our leading capabilities in helping insurers embrace change and compete with the latest technologies and digital experiences. The pandemic has only accelerated the need for convenient and personalized digital services from life and annuity providers. We’re continuing to help insurers modernize their legacy technology systems with cloud-centric business models and reimagine the customer experience with analytics,” commented Steve Murphy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global technology lead for its Insurance industry group.

“Everest Group analyzed the vision, capability and market impact of 21 leading IT application and digital service providers for the L&A Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® 2021 report ,” commented Accenture.

Within the report, service providers are positioned on the group’s PEAK Matrix®, which measures their vision, capability and market impact. As a result the report and PEAK matrix provides organisations with a framework to measure “the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.”

