France agrees €12bn worth of commercial contracts with Qatar

France has signed commercial agreements with Qatar to the value of €12bn, strengthening ties between the two countries.

President Emmanuel Macron was in Doha this week to discuss combatting the financing of terrorism while also rubber-stamping contracts for some of his country's biggest companies.

Qatar is to buy 12 Dassault Aviation-made Rafale fighters and could purchase a further 36, while it has already bought 24 planes for €6bn, including missiles.

See also:



SNCF, the French national rail company, will build a complex metro system in Doha along with RATP, and Qatar Airways has placed a significant order for a raft of new Airbus civilian aircraft.

"In total, it amounts to nearly €12bn which was signed today and which underlines the closeness of our economic cooperation," confirmed Macron.

The two nations have a cosy political and commercial relationship, with Qatari investment in France topping $10bn and the French promoting its own business interests in the Middle East country.