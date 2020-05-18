How Tour Dubai is using technology to boost bookings

Tour Dubai knows the importance of providing decent wifi for its customers – it is essential for a modern business in the region’s tourism sector.

As a well-established and innovative operator of traditional Arabian vessel cruise services and desert tours, Tour Dubai has over 25 years of experience in the tourism industry in the United Arab Emirates. Its seven-ship fleet makes 48 trips in total per day, providing over 1,000 satisfied customers with a high-quality tour of Dubai.

It needed an enhanced solution for providing wifi on-board its fleet of Dhow cruise ships and in its luxury desert restaurant. The main aim was to improve customer experience and to strengthen direct, online marketing and, to achieve this, Tour Dubai needed a solution that offered reliable, scalable, and secure mobile internet access to capture customer data when guests accessed the network.

Tour Dubai is using Cradlepoint’s purpose-built COR Series wireless devices and Enterprise Cloud Manager paired with Zscaler security, which provided it with a networking solution that has strengthened online marketing and contributed to a measurable increase in revenue.

Between 30 and 40 percent of Tour Dubai’s revenue comes from online bookings, Anup Surendran, Director at Tour Dubai, thought it would be advantageous to offer guests inclusive high-speed WiFi, so the company needed a solution to provide reliable internet access in the demanding conditions on board their cruises and in the desert. They also needed to securely capture customer data for use in their marketing. To meet these needs, the most effective solution would have to be cloud- managed, with secure, scalable and cost-effective data usage, and content filtering. Surendran said: “We were able to connect a lot of equipment and transfer data to the main server directly, which helped our employees serve our customers more efficiently.”

A flexible mobile service operator tariff meant that Tour Dubai could offer longer access at a cost- effective rate. Using integrated software for securely sharing customer data has expanded its marketing, increasing online bookings, and Tour Dubai’s website visibility. The safety and hardening features of the COR Series are ideal for the rigorous environmental conditions on the river cruises and desert tours, especially the COR devices’ resistance to heat, water, dust, and sand. Enterprise Cloud Manager allows the small office-based IT team to deploy and manage the whole mobile network remotely. Tour Dubai initially purchased devices for a few of the cruise ships, and then invested in further units to on- board the entire fleet and luxury desert restaurant.

