Imdaad Launches New Quality Control Scheme for all Employees

Imdaad, provider of integrated facilities management (FM) solutions in the GCC, in cooperation with EHSQ (Environment, Health, Safety and Quality) Department, has announced the launch of the new Quality Practice for its employees.

As part of the drive, a quality practice will be incorporated as an everyday practice in the workplace that will engage employees to improve the quality of their work and enhance service excellence.

According to Imdaad, the first and the most important step for the effective implementation of the Quality Practice is ‘DRIFT: Do It Right The First Time.’ A few employees from each department will be nominated to form the Imdaad Quality Group.

The Group will undergo intensive training in terms of on Quality Management System, covering key topics such as ‘Quality Management System,’ ‘ISO9001:2008,’ ‘Control of Documents and Records,’ and ‘Auditor and Auditee Roles.’

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, CEO, Imdaad, said: “We are extremely delighted to launch our new initiative – Quality Practice. The success of the practice will be measured through daily quality inspection, internal and external audits, standard operation procedure and Quality Management System.

“Employees will be given regular inputs and tips to boost the DRIFT practice in their day-today work. Each department and contract site will be closely monitored and it will reflect in positive observation in Quality Inspection, Quality Management System Audits and Quality Surveillance and Reports. We are confident that our efforts will not only benefit our employees and work processes but also our clients and their properties.”