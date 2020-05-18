LinkedIn MENA reveals what UAE employees are looking for

LinkedIn has announced findings from its annual 2016 MENA Talent Trends study providing insight into job seekers’ top priorities, and how recruiters can effectively engage potential candidates and compete for the best talent.

The study shows that almost everyone is interested in hearing about new job opportunities, even if they are not actively looking for a change. In the UAE alone, 94 percent of professionals surveyed said they are interested in learning about new jobs. And 53 percent of respondents in the UAE survey said they were 'actively searching' for new roles, which is higher than the global average of 36 percent.

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Southern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said: “The region’s job market is evolving as a result of many external socio-economic factors. In this environment, it is essential for companies to assess their recruiting strategy and ensure it is aligned with the priorities of today’s professionals. Investing in channels for the public to research jobs before they apply and empowering employees to contribute towards recruitment needs are particularly advantageous. Getting specific about your company’s culture and values will also meet job seekers’ desire to know more about their long-term prospects before jumping into a role.”

The UAE survey also found that the number one request from candidates to know about prospective companies is to understand the company’s culture and values (69 percent cited this as a priority). This was then followed by a greater understanding of perks & benefits, as well as company leadership, employee perspectives, and the company’s mission and vision.

Compared to their global peers, professionals across MENA are actually more likely to find out about a new job from a corporate recruiter (13 percent) or someone in their personal network (25 percent) rather than reading online articles about the company. After hearing about these positions, job seekers in MENA tend to not apply right away, with more than half first researching the company in detail and nearly half saying that they update their resume before applying.

The use of technology is also instrumental in landing the final job. Professionals in UAE in particular were found to be more likely to land a new job by applying through social networks like LinkedIn—nearly 40 percent—and through company careers websites.

The annual Talent Trends report from LinkedIn is based on surveys of over 33,000 professionals around the world. The survey includes input from 3,298 LinkedIn members in the MENA region between January and March 2016, of which 35 percent of these were citizens of MENA countries.

