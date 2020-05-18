LinkedIn MENA appoints first ever Head of Agencies

LinkedIn MENA has appointed Nicolas Roux as its first ever Head of Agencies for MENA’s LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, based out of Dubai, UAE.

Roux will be responsible for the strategic partnerships and executive-level engagements with key media holding companies and all of the agencies within them. He will lead, advise and execute on LinkedIn’s go-to-market strategy for media, creative, social and PR agencies within MENA, with the objective of driving partner and agency alignment across the organisation.

He commented: “The MENA media market is on the brink of the next evolutionary leap forward, with traditional lines being redrawn between brands, publishers and agencies. I am excited to join LinkedIn at such a significant time in its own journey, and look forward to working with our agency partners to create economic opportunities for professionals across the region.”

Roux has 20 years of experience in digital marketing, business development, and brand & content strategy. He has previously worked for groups such as WPP and Publicis, and with iconic brands such as Cartier, P&G, Mars, GSK, Philip Morris, Kellogg's, and more across multiple markets.

