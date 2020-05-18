What skills are the most important for businesses in the UAE?

Statistical analysis and data mining are at the top of the list of the most-sought skills after for employers in the UAE – for the second year running.

The annual Top Skills list is published by LinkedIn and is based on all the recruitment activity on the platform since January.

The full list of the UAE Top Skills of 2016 is:

Statistical Analysis and Data Mining Public Policy and International Relations Algorithm Design Web Architecture and Development Framework SEO/SEM Marketing Middleware and Integration Software User Interface Design Renewable and Sustainable Energy Mining and Commodities Corporate Law and Governance

Statistical analysis and data mining retained the top spot and other tech skills also make the top ten list. In nearly every industry skills in technology are becoming a requirement, a trend that was echoed among employers worldwide. Algorithm design, web architecture and development framework and SEO/SEM Marketing all made the top five list proving that demand remains high for tech skills in the UAE job market.

Meanwhile public policy and international relations kept its second place ranking demonstrating the importance that the UAE places on judicial matters. Corporate law and governance jumped six spaces to make tenth place on the list. Notably, Renewable and sustainable energy made the 2016 list for the first time which can likely be attributed to the skills needed to help realise the UAE Government’s Vision 2021 goals of increasing the contribution of clean energy in the UAE.

Commenting on the findings, Nada Enan, Senior Manager Marketing & PR, MENA, LinkedIn said, “We see job applications spike on LinkedIn in October and our data shows that companies aren’t hiring at the same rate until January. While some skills expire every couple of years, the data we have strongly suggests that tech skills and skills in renewable energy will be needed in the UAE for years to come. Now is a great time for professionals to acquire the skills they need to be more marketable.”

