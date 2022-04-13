Banks and consultancies top workplaces to grow career in UK

Financial and professional services firms are the best workplaces for professionals to grow their careers in the UK, according to LinkedIn’s 2022 Top 25 Companies list , which ranks the top 25 firms investing in their talent and helping people build careers.

Among the financial and professional services firms ranking highest are banking giants Barclays , Lloyds and HSBC , along with all Big Four consultancies PwC , Deloitte , EY and KPMG – recognised as companies that excel when it comes to investing in employee success and continued skill development, with generous offers of training, education and mentorship to help employees grow.

The Top 10 2022 UK LinkedIn companies

1. Barclays

2. Lloyds Banking Group

3. HSBC

4. PwC

5. Deloitte

6. BT

7. Amazon

8. EY

9. American Express

10. KPMG

​​​​​​​



Spotlighting creation of a diverse workforce

Many of those ranked high on the list are taking action on the diversification of their workforce to ensure a more inclusive environment – something increasingly attractive to employees.

For businesses too, delivering more diverse hiring practices opens them up to a richer talent pool, and helps them meet the current demand-supply gap for talent.

Take top-ranking Barclays, a company that has committed to amplifying the voices of its diverse workforce, creating various Employee Resource Groups to foster inclusion and a sense of belonging amongst employees. The bank, whose UK workforce accounts for 54% (83,500 employees) of its global total, is also embedding flexible working to support colleagues across generations, gender, sexual orientation, and every aspect of diversity.

Diversity is also a hot topic at PwC, which ranks fourth, with a particular focus on gender balance. The Big Four firm, which has 27,200 employees in the UK, is working to close the gender pay gap y-o-y and has joined 10 other private sector companies in partnering with the UK government to improve girls’ access to education and employment in developing countries.

Neurodiversity takes centre stage at Big Four firm EY (ranked eighth), which has pledged to create up to 100 jobs in Manchester after the city was chosen as a major hub to support neurodivergent employees. While KPMG, ranked 10th, is one of the first major businesses to set goals on class representation. By 2030, KPMG UK, which has a UK headcount of 15,310, wants almost a third of its partners and directors to come from a working-class background.