Mena Market Place brings ad company Just Premium into its operations

Leading programmatic advertising giant Mena Market Place (MMP) is soaring to new heights. Under the expert guidance of Director Nader Bitar who took office in August last year, the company boasts a fresh business approach and strategic new partnerships with industry heavyweights including Just Premium and the SSP Rubicon Project.

MMP is a premium programmatic advertising marketplace that enables publishers and brands to better monetise their digital advertising inventory. The automated online auctions facilitate the buying and selling of media through real-time bidding and private marketplaces, providing agencies and trading desks access to targeted audiences in a premium online environment.

Following in the footsteps of its success in 2015, MMP was off to a strong start in January 2016 by welcoming Just Premium, the first and largest ad exchange for high impact display and video ads, as part of its existing portfolio of over 150 premium partners. MMP will be the exclusive representatives for Just Premium in the MENA region.

As part of its exciting new plans for 2016, Mena Market Place will also be offering premium and standard data audiences, which involves targeting a specific audience segment based on criteria such as gender, income, education levels, etc. Their strategy includes behavioural targeting, whereby they are able to easily identify audiences’ preferences based on their online activities and website usage patterns, guaranteeing an enjoyable entertainment experience to thrill and excite.

With the company’s new business strategy in place, MMP is proud to work alongside the region’s most esteemed publishers and be the preferred partner. Spokesperson and Director of Mena Market Place Nader Bitar said: “With the advancement of our company, we endeavour to work closely with our top-tier partners in order to guarantee returns for our publishers.”

In addition to being a trusted source for effective campaign results, MMP offers cutting- edge programmatic solutions using the latest innovative technological advances.

