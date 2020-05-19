MTN Group and Telefonica sign strategic partnership

MTN Group and Spanish telco Telefónica have signed a strategic partnership agreement in order to facilitate collaboration across a number of verticals and markets.

The needs of enterprise customers sit at the heart of this agreement, these include services to multinational companies and collaboration in M2M technology, as well as new digital products and services aimed at the B2B sector.

The partnership has been signed under the auspices of the Telefónica Partners Program, which is a worldwide initiative launched in 2011 to partner with includes other leading telcos covering a total of 35 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

The groups will also cooperate in initiatives and exchange best practices to capture new opportunities. Both will enter in discussions on how to engage effectively in a range of verticals, including International Wholesale, Devices and Network/IT Procurement.

MTN Group and Telefónica teams are likely to also engage in other areas, such as alignment in key technology projects in network and IT, new initiatives (such as Mobile Money or Big Data) and collaborate on marketing strategies.

Herman Singh, Group Chief Digital Officer at MTN Group said: "The development scope includes our innovation process and new product offerings as we move into the New Digital World, as well as leveraging our combined scale in areas such as procurement. We are really looking forward to developing this relationship to our mutual benefit," said Singh.

Mario Martin, Telefonica's Industrial Alliances Group Director, said: "And we are especially proud of having MTN Group, a player with outstanding track record, joining forces with Telefonica under the Partners Program. We are confident that this agreement will bring important benefits to both our Groups."

