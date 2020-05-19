Twitter Exec Anthony Noto Shows How Not to Tweet in Acquisition DM Fail

Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto has inadvertently revealed his desire to purchase another company via a public tweet.

In what surely was supposed to be a private direct message, presumably to a colleague, Noto instead tweeted: "I think we should buy them. He is on your schedule for Dec 15 or 16 -- we will need to sell him. i have a plan."

The public statement was deleted shortly after, with no other details on the mentioned acquisition coming to light.

Noto has been at the company since July, with Twitter a frequent buyer of small innovative companies which create desirable features that could enhance its service.

Rumours as to which company is in question are circulating. Tech news site Recode believes it is Shots, a Justin Bieber-backed selfie app, and/or Secret, an app used to share anonymous messages with wide audiences.

The CFO is not the only high profile person to suffer a DM fail. Former US congressman Anthony Weiner posted a picture of himself in underwear in what was meant to be a private message.