Article
Digital Strategy

Twitter Exec Anthony Noto Shows How Not to Tweet in Acquisition DM Fail

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto has inadvertently revealed his desire to purchase another company via a public tweet.

In what surely was supposed to be a private direct message, presumably to a colleague, Noto instead tweeted: "I think we should buy them. He is on your schedule for Dec 15 or 16 -- we will need to sell him. i have a plan."

The public statement was deleted shortly after, with no other details on the mentioned acquisition coming to light.

Noto has been at the company since July, with Twitter a frequent buyer of small innovative companies which create desirable features that could enhance its service.

READ MORE: The Dos and Don’ts of Marketing on Twitter

Rumours as to which company is in question are circulating. Tech news site Recode believes it is Shots, a Justin Bieber-backed selfie app, and/or Secret, an app used to share anonymous messages with wide audiences.

The CFO is not the only high profile person to suffer a DM fail. Former US congressman Anthony Weiner posted a picture of himself in underwear in what was meant to be a private message. 

LeadershipmarketingTwitter
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability