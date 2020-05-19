Article
Digital Strategy

[VIDEO] Nestle Reintroduces Successful Rolo Marketing Campaign

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
Nestlé is bringing back its iconic marketing question, ‘Do you love anyone enough to give them your last Rolo?’ in its latest campaign.

The brand first asked the question back in the 1980s.

As part of this re-invigoration, the company has created five short videos based around the dilemma between indulging in their Rolo and whether they are prepared to share their last chocolate with their loved ones.

Rolo is also updating its Facebook and Twitter channels to reflect the new drive alongside its new video offerings, one of which can be found below.

The chocolate treat has a rich history dating back to 1937 when it launched in its gold tube. Since then it has been branded in minis, sharing bags and chocolate tablets. 

 

