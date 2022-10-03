Company rebrands accelerate as transformations pick up pace

Last week, one of Dubai’s leading lenders Mashreq Bank unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its digital transition. This comes as the bank adopts a ‘challenger brand status’ designed to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Arriving just six months after UAE telecom giant Etisalat Group’s rebrand to e&, and a year after Facebook’s rebrand to Meta (in anticipation of the Metaverse), Mashreq is the latest in a growing list of companies re-launching their brands in 2022.

Reasons to rebrand – diversification of business to repositioning with purpose

There are numerous reasons why companies choose to undergo a rebrand (be it a change of name, logo, slogan, identity, positioning) – among these a change in ownership, merging or demerging, simplification, diversification of business, or realisation that its original identity is outdated in the context of current operations.

Recently, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Egypt rebranded to FABMISR after a legal merger of Bank Audi Egypt. While in 2020, A.T. Kearney, one of the world’s oldest strategy and management consultancies, dropped its founder’s initials (now ‘Kearney’) as part of a global rebrand. The 80-year-old firm was keen to focus attention on its current personnel and contemporary identity.

However, increasingly, in this new post-pandemic age of business, where digital transformation and ESG reign supreme, organisations are finding their branding no longer represents their purpose, values, and direction – especially true as companies reposition themselves for a digital and sustainable future.

For Europe’s fast-growing listed software company Temenos, its recent global identity rebrand – inclusive of a new tagline ‘Everyone’s Banking Platform’ – marks a new era for the 30-year-old tech firm, communicating its vision, mission and strategy.

In a blog post, CMO Martin Haring said “we want to set the industry standard for a modern banking platform, on a global scale, for all kinds of banking players. For large banks, for small banks, for non-banks, for fintechs, for partners, for developers, for everyone.”

When Weber Shandwick rebranded at the start of this year, it was specifically to highlight its diverse capabilities – which have grown exponentially over the years but are not necessarily visible to the world. The rebranding – The Weber Shandwick Collective – helps articulate the full breadth of services offered by the global agency and heightens the “power of bringing multi-branded integration with new ideas,” says CEO Gail Heimann.