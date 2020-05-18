Xerox Appoints John Kennedy as Chief Marketing Officer

Business process and document management expert Xerox has announced the appointment of John Kennedy as chief marketing officer and a vice president of the corporation.

Kennedy joins Xerox from IBM, where he was vice president of global business services, responsible for marketing and demand generation for the company’s business services division.

Hervé Tessler, senior vice president and president of Corporate Operations, Xerox, said: “John brings a global view and a proven track record of success changing brand perception and driving strategic business results through integrated marketing and communications.”

“He is a natural choice to lead our efforts in the digital age and to strengthen and broaden the Xerox brand around the world.”

At IBM, Kennedy served in a number of senior marketing, sales and strategy roles in both the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. Before joining the company in 1996, Kennedy was with Procter & Gamble and started his career with NationsBank (now Bank of America).

Kennedy said: “Xerox holds a unique place in the market as it transforms to a services-led, technology-driven company committed to helping clients focus on their core business.”

“This is a great opportunity to be part of an iconic brand and build upon the company’s strategy to create effective and meaningful connections with customers.”

Kennedy, 50, serves on the boards of the National Association of Advertisers and Business Marketing Association. He received his MBA from Harvard University, and bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.