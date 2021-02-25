People Moves EMEA: Blackstone, HSBC, Bain, Huawei

In a week where a trio of top executives at HSBC were transferred from London to Hong Kong, to head up the APAC region, there has been plenty of C-suite movements within and to the EMEA region.

While Bain & Company has strengthened its Financial Services consulting team in London with four senior hires, three financial firms – Blackstone, HSBC and Capitals Partners – have appointed senior sustainability/ESG roles, and Huawei has hired its first-ever CEO for Jordan and Lebanon.

Here is Business Chief’s weekly round-up of the big executive moves in EMEA.

Iain Conn joins Blackstone to lead sustainability investment

Former chief executive of energy firm Centrica Iain Conn has joined one of the world’s leading investment firms Blackstone as a senior advisor for energy and sustainability investing.

Having spent nearly three decades with oil and gas firm BP, most recently as CEO Downstream, and having advised governments on energy and climate policy, Conn “will invaluable as we invest in infrastructure that supports the energy transition toward more sustainable, decarbonised future”, states Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners.

Conn brings 34 years of executive experience in the energy sector to this role where he will be advising the firm’s infrastructure and energy businesses.

Climate change leader Dr Celine Herweijer snapped up by HSBC

Climate scientist and NASA Fellow, Dr Celine Herweijer, is set to join HSBC Holdings plc in July as the bank’s first-ever chief sustainability officer.

Having been at the forefront of PwC’s global work on sustainability and climate change for over a decade, where she was a partner advising corporate boards industry-wide on net zero and sustainable business transformation, Herweijer’s expertise makes “her the ideal candicate to accelerate our progress as we work to deliver our ambitious net zero strategy”, says Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive.

Following HSBC’s ambitious commitments to climate risk and sustainability, Herweijer will be tasked with leading the Bank’s climate innovation agenda, including further establishing the bank’s global leadership on climate change.

Diversity pioneer Nishma Gosrani OBE joins Bain as partner

With 17 years of Big Four consulting experience in designing and deploying strategic human capital initiatives under her belt, most recently at Deloitte as Director in Financial Services consulting, Nishma Gosrani OBE has joined Bain & Company’s European Financial Services team in London as an expert partner.

Passionate about diversity, Gosrani secured an OBE in Her Majesty’s 2020 New Years Honours List for services to Diversity and Inclusion and for pioneering gender pay gap reporting and subsequent changes to the Equality Act and was listed in the Financial Times’ Top 35 Future Leader List.

Her extensive expertise across all areas of human capital transformation, future of work, workforce strategies, capital markets and asset management will support Bain’s priority in helping clients “achieve lasting and impactful results”, says Justin Snyder, head of Bain’s UK Financial Services practice.

Kristen Eshak Weldon joins Partners Capital as ESG head

Kristen Eshak Weldon has taken up a brand-new role, Global head of ESG and Impact Investing, at asset managers Partners Capital.

Having been responsible for steering Louis Dreyfus Company’s sustainability-focused investment activities, including leading the launch of the firm’s investment fund management group, Kristen has been brought on board to further integrate ESG considerations into the firm’s decision-making and lead targeted engagements with asset managers to ensure they full incorporate ESG drivers into their investment decision.

With ESG and Impact Investment continuing to grow fast in the years ahead, Kristen’s role will be key in “ensuring Partners Capital’s clients benefit from this historic mega-trend, while contributing to improving our world”, says Sir Ronald Cohen, Chiarman of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment.

Amine Bel Hadj Soulami becomes Head of BNP Paribas, ME & Africa

Having held a 32-year strong career at BNP Paribas, with executive positions in Paris, New York, London and Toyko, Amine Bel Hadj Soulami has been appointed as Head of BNP Paribas, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and will be located in Bahrain.

Three decades of banking experience and a track record of accomplishment in global markets and sustainable finance makes Soulami “perfectly suited to uphold our status as a leading banking the Middle East and Africa” and he will bring “the full spectrum of our expertise in energy transition to the region”, says Yannick Jung, Head of Global Banking for EMEA.

In his new role at BNP Paribas, which is one of the leading foreign banks in the MEA region, operating there for 45 years, Soulami will oversee seven geographies and more than 600 staff.

Jian Wang named new Huawei CEO for Jordan and Lebanon

Huawei veteran Jian Wang has been internally promoted to CEO for Jordan and Lebanon. Having worked for Huawei since 2007, and with a number of leadership roles under his belt, including as Director of the Huawei China Unicorn Accounts Department, Wang is now set to lead Huawei’s expansion in Jordan and Lebanon.

Having “achieved great success over his long tenure at Huawei”, says Huawei President Middle East, Charles Yang, and having “proved his competence in leading employees and completing projects with the utmost sincerity and dedication”, Wang is now responsible for providing industry-leading solutions to the telecommunications carriers and enterprises and contributing to the development of the two countries’ ICT industry.