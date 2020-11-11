Arungalai Anbarasu
Interview
November 11, 2020

Arungalai Anbarasu

CT&SO

Anbarasu discusses digital transformation and how non-destructive testing is creating peace of mind for industries in the COVID era...

Naturally curious and exploratory at a young age, Arungalai Anbarasu, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, says that engineering provided her with the perfect outlet for exploring these passions. “My Master's thesis (at the Georgia Institute of Technology) was actually on non-destructive testing,” she explains. 

Joining GE in 2005, Anbarasu quickly developed professionally, “I started to understand why business strategy is so important for a company, which made me take on different roles in the company, from finance strategy to operations, technology, business management, and finally the role I find myself in today.” When the company became Waygate Technologies (WT), she relates that capturing the brand attention once afforded to GE was challenging. “GE inspection enjoyed such a strong presence in the NDT industry. We retained the people and the culture, but we rebranded in a way our customers would still recognise us and our services. Ultimately, we provide them with a gateway to innovation, so that, I believe, was the reasoning behind our new name.”

Data, Anbarasu states, will be the key to this expansion and Waygate Technologies’ broader digital transition. “I don't think the abundance of data is an issue; I think it’s valuable and the food for digital transformation, but the infrastructure around it is also critical.” In this regard, she indicates that ‘infrastructure’ refers just as much to corporate ethics as it does to equipment, viewing Waygate Technologies’ position of social responsibility, particularly in the post-COVID-19 world, as equally substantial. “We are trying our best to help out where we can, such as inspecting 3D printed ventilators and digital transformation can be a force for good in achieving that goal,” she concludes. “Everyone needs to unite, follow the rules, and beat COVID. 

In terms of her own personal development, she considers every role and experience as integral, “The diversity of my roles and their global nature have really helped me approach business in a balanced way, yet with an exponential growth in mind. My experiences have also taught me the power of being flexible tactically, which I leverage in my current role to not only dream about the future but also enable the operations to make it real.”

Anbarasu maintains the same empathetic and exploratory attitude in both her work and personal life. Her most important role, she says, is being a mother to her five-year-old daughter. “Although I couldn't be an astronaut and explore space, I have made it a point to travel and live in different countries on earth with my husband and daughter.”

Read the full story: HERE 

Waygate TechnologiesArungalai Anbarasu
Share
Share
Author
William Girling

Featured Interviews

Featured

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More