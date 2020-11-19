Jan Hruska
Interview
November 19, 2020

Jan Hruska

CTO

His broad range of experience ensures he can interconnect the commercial and technological sides of the business...

Jan Hruska graduated in Computer Science at Charles University in Prague in 1994. After 8 years in management consulting, he moved to Telefonica O2 Czech Republic.

Within his 15 years with Telefonica, and later O2 Czech Republic, Jan held many positions, such as Fixed-Mobile convergence program manager, E-shop manager, Director for distribution strategy and sales performance, Fixed services marketing director. 

In his current role of CTO – which started in February 2018 – he is responsible for IT, Network and Product Management areas. Jan’s latest focus is fixed wireless internet, modernizing IT architecture, simplification of product portfolio and customer serving processes, and overseeing agile change delivery. 

Such broad experience enables him to inter-connect the commercial and technological sides of the business. Most recently, he is managing the IT transformation into modern architecture, cloud infrastructure, and devops, and preparing for the imminent roll-out of 5G services across the Czech Republic. 

He is passionate about delivering results and inspiring and leading teams to success.

Read the full story: HERE 

O2 Czech RepublicJan Hruska
Share
Share
Author
Dominic Ellis

