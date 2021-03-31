Marcos Peigo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Scala Data Centers is working to achieve world-class connectivity across Latin America.

Peigo, who is also an Operating Partner with global investment company Digital Colony, is leading Scala’s data centre business model which will offer mobile and internet connectivity to people from Mexico to Chile.

Scala is focusing on hyperscale and colocation projects, building data infrastructure from the ground up to provide space, power supply and high-speed connections to accommodate servers and storage from major cloud service providers.

Peigo is based in São Paulo, Brazil, and provides critical insight into the Latin American data center and IT markets. He is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience working with technology and infrastructure-focused firms in Brazil.

Reflecting on his leadership style, Peigo says he is a “creative guy” who sees himself more as a sergeant than a general. “I like to go into battle with my team,” he said.

“I can navigate from finance to innovation, from architecture to engineering and this is really what drives me as a leader. I want to understand what my people are doing, what people might need and how I can support them to make better decisions.”

Despite the social distancing restrictions, Peigo has already grown Scala by 150 employees during the past year. “Although I am a people person and a creative guy who likes to be in the office sharing ideas over a coffee, we have successfully recruited these people digitally and we are now working together as a team and aligning our goals,” he said.

Peigo has significant executive management experience in Latin America, including, most recently, Vice President of Value Creation at IBM Latin America, where he was responsible for Industry Solutions and Business Development, Architecture and Innovation teams across the region.

Prior to this Peigo was Chief Executive Officer of Solvo S/A, an IT infrastructure services company focused on complex solutions; Chief Operating Officer of UOLDIVEO, including the management of their data centre and managed services business based in Sao Paulo, Brazil; and a Partner and Board Member of Automatos International Ltd, a company providing automation and management for IT assets.

As an avid reader of biographies, Peigo is inspired by a range of world leaders from Barack Obama to Sir Winston Churchill, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. “I like reading about these leaders and learning how they make decisions and how I can learn from their mistakes,” he said.

Peigo was also the Founder of Lemniscata Ventures, a Brazilian privately held advisory and investment firm focused on companies that have intensive use of technology as its core.

