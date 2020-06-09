Satyan Abraham, ICT Director at DXB Entertainments, has been with the organisation since 2016. Born in India, Abraham worked in Mumbai before relocating to the Gulf country. Prior to his role at DXB Entertainments, Abraham spent over a decade at Emirates Airlines in a variety of different roles and also headed his own consultancy firm called Josh Consulting. “I was truly enjoying my consulting career, when I was approached by a senior executive at DXB Entertainments, who said that they were building a world-class leisure and entertainment destination, the first of its kind in the UAE and in the region, and that they wanted to bring someone onboard to oversee their major ICT infrastructure project. From the onset, Dubai Parks and Resorts’ vision was to establish itself as a key component of Dubai’s world class leisure and entertainment experience. “The challenge and excitement associated with working on a project of this magnitude, where I could help contribute to the growth of Dubai’s leisure sector, encouraged me to give up my consulting career and join the company full-time.”

Over the past 25 years, Abraham has led transformational programmes across several portfolios, achieving significant cost savings and creating a rich capability of people, processes and technologies. With extensive experience in the travel & transport and leisure & entertainment industries, Abraham has successfully implemented a number of large-scale IT projects, which positively impact passenger and customer experience. Abraham has a strong track record, leading organisations from vision through to execution. He is passionate about digital innovation, with his main interests enhancing customer experience through the launch of innovative technologies and solutions. In addition, Abraham sits on the advisory board of startup organisations, providing free mentoring and advisory services to early stage entrepreneurs.

Abraham holds a Master’s in Business Administration from London Business School, as well as a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from Bombay University, India.

