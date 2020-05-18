ACT's 4th annual ‘Ekfal Taleb' campaign: supporting over 400 students at 17 schools

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving educational opportunities for Aqaba residents, the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) recently conducted its annual ‘Ekfal Taleb’ campaign for the fourth consecutive year, providing school supplies to hundreds of students in Aqaba and the surrounding villages.

Through ‘Ekfal Taleb 4,’ ACT’s CSR committee worked tirelessly to organize, prepare and distribute school bags to underprivileged children throughout the Aqaba governorate. Each bag was stocked with an array of essential school supplies and educational materials, ensuring that the students received enough supplies and resources to last the entire school year. A total of 430 bags were distributed to children across 17 different schools.

Launched in 2012, the ‘Ekfal Taleb’ campaign is a major component of ACT’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in the field of education reform. Through its partnership with the Aqaba governorate’s Directorate of Education, ACT works to empower the local community by reducing the school dropout rates caused by harsh economic conditions. These endeavours fall in line with the terminal’s comprehensive CSR strategy, which seeks to create a positive impact across a number of key socioeconomic pillars, including education, environmental conservation and awareness, and community development.

ACT is firm in its belief that the private sector can play a vital role in actively supporting the education of communities across the Kingdom, in order to forge a more egalitarian, productive and innovative society in line with His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision.