CSR efforts grow in MENA as people, planet prioritised

Efforts to increase CSR among companies in the MENA region have grown in recent years, the latest MENA CSR Report 2022 finds.

Not only are more businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region understanding and recognising the value of CSR activities, with seven in 10 executives saying engagement in CSR is ‘very important’, but almost two-thirds of regional businesses are already operating a programme.

CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is the concept of incorporating philanthropy, ethics, and activism into business practices to benefit both society and the company itself.

The survey, which engaged 314 C-level executives from nine counties across MENA, found the UAE to be most active in CSR, followed by Saudi Arabia. Egypt, which had previously lagged, has shown considerable improvement, the report finds.

Crucially, CSR looks to set to make further gains in 2023.

Three-quarters of MENA companies, and eight in 10 UAE companies, say they plan to increase their CSR practices over the next 12 months, with a further fifth planning to replicate their CSR activities from last year.

Also promising to discover is that hardly any companies will be scaling back CSR activities, despite challenging economic headwinds.

“In the post-2020 era, as CSR continues to grow, it is heartening to see the UAE and KSA continue their paramount lead in regional CSR efforts and countries such as Egypt and Qatar meeting regional standards of CSR engagement,” says Ahmad Itani, CEO of Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy, which conducted the study.

“This is a testament to the efforts of governments and businesses in these countries in prioritising social responsibility and sustainability.”