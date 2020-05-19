African Business Review magazine – October edition now live!

UNICAF, Woolworths and Econet Wireless all feature in the October edition of African Business Review.

A packed issue this month kicks off with our cover story on UNICAF CEO Nicos Nicolaou, who discusses how low-cost qualifications from the UK are helping to provide vital expertise to African students. These qualifications are proving a crucial source of skills for African companies, and UNICAF is at the forefront of this movement.

Our second feature focuses on China, home to numerous businesses also investing heavily in the region, not least in the tourism sector, where large airport projects are helping to bring more visitors to African destinations. Jackie Cosh explores how investment is impacting Ethiopia in particular.

We move from Ethiopia to Kenya next, and a special mining focus involving the country’s Chamber of Mines and Ministry of Mines. Both contribute insightful forewords before an exclusive look at the operations of Base Titanium and Hummingbird Resources.

Other exclusive insights teuhis month span the energy, technology and supply chain domains, featuring interviews with Woolworths and Econet Wireless’s Vinod Sharma.