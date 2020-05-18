Air Arabia recognised for CSR initiative

Budget airline Air Arabia has picked up an award for its Charity Cloud Program, which was named Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year at the Aviation Business Awards 2016.

The Charity Cloud Program was launched in 2005 in collaboration with Sharjah Charity International, dedicated towards improving the lives of the underprivileged through investing in education and healthcare establishments across the world. Today, Charity Cloud is home for a large number of schools and clinics.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “To be singled out for recognition for our CSR efforts speaks at length about our business philosophy that has helped us cruise to high altitudes of success. As a responsible business, we believe that in addition to striving to make air travel more affordable and delivering a high-quality passenger experience, we must also commit to creating opportunities that will improve the quality of life for underprivileged communities.”

The top prize in the Low Cost Carrier (LCC) category for Air Arabia comes against a backdrop of strong strategic gains in the past months, demonstrating resilience and business strength in an economically competitive environment.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to over 120 destinations in 33 countries from five hubs across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine