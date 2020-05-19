AngloGold Ashanti Training Enhances Local and National Development

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has re-emphasised its CSR and training objectives following the graduation of the latest batch of employees at the company’s Engineering Training Centre in Obuasi, Ghana.

This particular course consisted of 73 employees as part of AGA’s general initiative of brining skills development to as many localities in the country as possible.

Human Resources Senior Manager, Kwaku Awuku said: “AngloGold Ashanti’s partnership with the people in the communities and the Ghanaian society in general has contributed significantly to capacity building in junior, middle and senior management at the company’s operational centres in Ghana, Guinea and Mali.

“Driven by the need to address the skill deficiency level in Obuasi’s Engineering department, the centre was set up in 1987 to provide on-the-job training for the workers. It currently has well equipped laboratories, workshops as well as welding and fabrication shops.”

As a leading mining company on the continent, its mission to aid general industry development was the driving force behind the apprenticeship programmes it has been offering for the past decade, across two operational centres in Ghana.

Since then, there has been a consistent rise in the mount of workers being internally funded as a result, covering courses across mechanics, electronics, instrumentation, mobile equipment, welding and fabrication.

“That AngloGold Ashanti takes a fair credit of the training and development of engineers in the country cannot be doubted,” Head of the training centre, Samuel Opare Baidoo said. “It has trained and continues to train thousands of Ghanaians from all spheres of life. It is also a fact that products of the centre are working all over the country, serving in both private and public sectors of the economy.”