Business Leaders Honoured at Region’s CEO Awards

The Middle East’s brightest business leaders have been recognised at the CEO Awards at a lavish event held at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Among the winners were Spark Group chairman Brigadier Abdulla Mohamed Al Mulla, who picked up the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.

The evening also featured a keynote speech by the UN’s UAE representative, His Excellence Sayed Aqa.

Editor of CEO Middle East, Neil King, said: “Nights like this show just how high the quality of business leadership is across the Middle East, not to mention varied.

“Being able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of so many big names, as well as some who are making waves early in their career, is a privilege for CEO Middle East, and we look forward to seeing how this group of winners will shape the business landscape in the next 12 months.”

See below a full list of winners: