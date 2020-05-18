Article
Business Leaders Honoured at Region’s CEO Awards

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The Middle East’s brightest business leaders have been recognised at the CEO Awards at a lavish event held at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Among the winners were Spark Group chairman Brigadier Abdulla Mohamed Al Mulla, who picked up the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.

The evening also featured a keynote speech by the UN’s UAE representative, His Excellence Sayed Aqa.

Editor of CEO Middle East, Neil King, said: “Nights like this show just how high the quality of business leadership is across the Middle East, not to mention varied.

“Being able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of so many big names, as well as some who are making waves early in their career, is a privilege for CEO Middle East, and we look forward to seeing how this group of winners will shape the business landscape in the next 12 months.”

See below a full list of winners:

  1. Lifetime Achievement Award: Brigadier Abdulla Mohamed Al Mulla
  2. Outstanding Contribution to Business: Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free
  3. Healthcare CEO of the Year: Ziad Makhzoumi, Fakih IVF
  4. Real Estate CEO of the Year: His Excellency Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Wasl
  5. Female CEO of the Year: Majida Ali Rashid, Dubai Land Department
  6. Consumer Goods CEO of the Year: Omar Farid, PepsiCo
  7. Retail CEO of the Year: Anan Fakhreddin, Damas
  8. CEO of the Year, Law: Abdul Aziz Al-Yaqout, DLA Piper
  9. E-Commerce CEO of the Year: Ronaldo Mouchawar, souq.com
  10. Telecoms CEO of the Year: Ahmed Mekky, GBI
  11. Construction CEO of the Year: Bob Hope, SSH
  12. Real Estate Borkerage CEO of the Year: Mahendra Singh, SPF Realty
  13. Outsourcing CEO of the Year: Mahesh Shahdadpuri, TASC Outsourcing
  14. Small Business CEO of the Year: Sarah Appleton, Mini Exchange
  15. Young CEO of the Year: Mohammed Abdulsalam, MENA Holding
