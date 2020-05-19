Article
Chinese firm to build Sh1bn factory in Athi River

May 19, 2020
Longtron & Arceloler, the computer consumables firm based in China, are to build a Sh1bn (US$9.6mn) plant in Athi River, Kenya.

As part of its plans to expand operations outside of Asia, the factory will be located near the country’s capital city, and will manufacture printing consumables and electronics.

A local subsidiary of the company, Arecolor (Kenya) Company Limited, will be managing the build, with the plant expected to be operational in June of this year.

It is anticipated that the products manufactured in Kenya will be sold locally, as well as stretching to other markets, such as Europe and the US.

“We have identified an ideal site in the Special Economic Zones in Athi River that has all the necessary infrastructure to support world class manufacturing. We expect full operations to start in June,” stated Ken Huanwen Xu, General Manager of Longtron & Arecolor.

“Kenya is a suitable location because it has lower production costs compared to China as well as a large pool of skilled manpower,” Mr Xu added.

The factory will be situated on 40 acres of land near Mombasa Road, and will employ approximately 1,500 local people.

It is expected that the plant will initially produce 3.6mn toner cartridges, 6mn ink cartridges, and 2mn power banks per year.

