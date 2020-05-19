Article
Construction begins on Ugandan industrial skills training centre

May 19, 2020
On 25 January, the Ugandan government launched the construction of an industrial skills training and production centre.

The US$32mn project has been aided by China, and will be located in the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve.

The dubbed machining and manufacturing centre was launched by Uganda’s Prime Minister, Ruhakana, on behalf on the President Yoweri Museveni.

“The project we are launching today is intended to address the appropriate technology and skilled manpower by introducing modern methods and practices for machining and manufacturing,” stated President Museveni in a statement, read by the Prime Minister.

The project aims to in two of Uganda’s vital pillars – appropriate technology and human capital development.

The centre will work with mechatronics, pneumatics, hydraulics, electronics, information processing, basic electricity, and motor and motion control.

The facility is a product of the sixth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), according to Uganda’s Chinese Ambassador, Zheng Zhuqiang.

“It is hoped that this centre in future can introduce modern manufacturing technology to the local enterprises and equip the Ugandan youths with key industrial skills, through which the centre could contribute to the national development plan of Uganda and improve the Ugandan people's well-being,” said Zheng.

