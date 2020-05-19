COVID-19: UAE turns resort into medical facility for seychelles

As the cases of COVID-19 increases to 8,736 in Africa (as of April 5 at 5:00PM), the UAE turns its Seychelles resort into an additional facility to combat the virus.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will transform its Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort into a facility to accommodate health personnel and support frontline service members in the region.

The facility which has 124 rooms, one large conference room and a multiple breakaway rooms, will be made available to the Seychelles government, to be used by the Department of Health during the scarcity of resources for frontliners.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed advocates on the importance of scaling up international response efforts to contain the impact of COVID-19 at the humanitarian, health and economic levels. He also stresses the importance of bilateral and multilateral efforts needing to be taken around the world in order to contain the impact of the pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is extremely focused on the task at hand in order to assist the Seychelles in combating the COVID-19 pandemic to stop it from further affecting the country, demonstrating the strong bond of the long-lasting friendship between Seychelles and the UAE.

Current African Union Member States’ (51) COVID-19 statistics:

Total: 8,736 cases, 399 deaths and 747 recoveries

Central Africa: 766 cases, 32 deaths and 28 recoveries

Eastern Africa: 762 cases, 15 deaths and 27 recoveries

Northern Africa: 3,959 cases, 290 deaths and 408 recoveries

Southern Africa: 1,684 cases, 14 deaths and 53 recoveries

Western Africa: 1,565 cases, 48 deaths and 231 recoveries

