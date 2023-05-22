Around a third of big businesses consider themselves unprepared to handle a global crisis, according to new research from Board International

The software developer, which provides intelligent technology to help organisations with their planning processes, found 34% were not ready to cope with a recession and 32% would struggle in the event of another pandemic.

A similar proportion admitted they were not prepared for supply chain disruption (29%), while more than one in five (22%) did not have the necessary systems in place to handle rising interest rates (22%).

Marco Limena, CEO of Board, said: “With all the uncertainty that we see in the world, business leaders need to recognise a new reality: the era of continuous disruption is here. Those seven words are meant as a wake-up call for organisations to continuously adapt and find new capabilities and efficiencies to deal with today’s challenging environment.