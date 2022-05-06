Top 12 women in supply chain leadership in Europe

Sister publication Supply Chain Digital Magazine has revealed its inaugural Top 100 Women in Supply Chain list , celebrating the most innovative, inspirational and influential supply chain women on the planet.

The list follows on from the magazine’s inaugural list last year and continues to celebrate the work women leaders are doing in an industry that continues to be on the front line of battle to overcome all the turbulence and uncertainty of the last few years.

“This is a critical moment for Supply Chain worldwide. These women are part of making the system work,” says Supply Chain Digital editor Sean Ashcroft.

Here, we highlight the top 12 women in supply chain in Europe, all of whom hail from a wide range of countries and industries, from the UK to Germany, and cross-industry, from telecoms and pharma, to technology and consumer goods.



