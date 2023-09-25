Last chance to join Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE event

Middle East procurement leaders take stage in London



The Middle East & Africa region is also well represented in London, with one of the highlights being MTN Group’s multi-award-winning Group Executive and CPO of Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Dirk Karl. Based in Dubai, Karl will be taking part in The Digital Procurement Forum and delivering an insightful keynote – with both sessions on 26 September.

Joining Karl on that roundtable session is Waleed AlSaeedi, Director of Procurement at Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority – another procurement and supply chain powerhouse from the MENA region. AlSaeedi was previously featured in Business Chief.

Vidya Malkani is a former Director, Procurement & Supply Chain, at the American University of Sharjah, and has more than 15 years of experience in the oil and gas, media broadcasting, and higher education industries. She is a CIPS Fellow and has a proven track record of turning low-performing procurement functions into value drivers through transformational change.

Natasha Schulz is Head of Procurement at Evercare Group. Another award-winning procurement leader with 18 years of international experience, her current role sees Schulz driving the impact investing fund in emerging markets by implementing data-driven strategies.

Companies represented at Procurement & Supply LIVE London include IBM, AWS, Visa, PepsiCo, Radisson Hotel Group, bp, Heathrow Airport, EY, Siemens, JLL, and Rolls-Royce.

Sponsors for the event include Enable, Suppeco, Kodiak Hub, InterSystems, Avetta, and BinarApps. The event is organised by BizClik, publishers of Procurement magazine, Supply Chain magazine, Sustainability magazine, and Business Chief.

