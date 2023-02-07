Two-thirds of logistics executives preparing for recession

Almost 70% of global logistics executives are bracing for recession amid higher costs, slowing demand, and ongoing supply chain disruption arising from China’s battle to contain Covid, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of climate change.



That’s according to a new study carried out by Agility Logistics for its 2023 Emerging Markets Logistics Index.



The firm surveyed 750 industry professionals from across the world, who also revealed their shipping, storage and other logistics costs remained well above the pre-pandemic levels of early 2020.



Two-thirds (66.4%) of respondents said a global recession was certain or likely in 2023.



Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman at Agility, said: “Carriers and shippers are feeling the effects of higher energy prices, tight labour markets and broader inflation – even though freight rates have fallen and ports have cleared cargo backlogs.

