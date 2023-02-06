Saudi to rival Silicon Valley with US$9bn tech investments

Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest digital market in the MENA region has been strengthened with the earmarking of US$9 billion in investments in future technology.

Announcing the billion-dollar investments during global tech event LEAP23, taking place in Riyadh this week, His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, the Minister of Communications and IT, said the investments from big tech players like Microsoft, Oracle, Huawei and Zoom would support future technologies, digital entrepreneurship and tech startups.

The US$9bn investments in the Kingdom include:

Microsoft – US$2.1bn investment in a global super-scaler cloud in the Kingdom

– US$2.1bn investment in a global super-scaler cloud in the Kingdom Oracle – US$1.5 billion investment to expand its MENA business by launching new cloud areas in the Kingdom

– US$1.5 billion investment to expand its MENA business by launching new cloud areas in the Kingdom Huawei – US$400 million investment in cloud infrastructure for its services in the Kingdom

– US$400 million investment in cloud infrastructure for its services in the Kingdom Zoom – launch of a new cloud area in the Kingdom in partnership with Aramco

An additional US$4.5 billion has been invested in global and local assets across multiple sectors at LEAP23.

Such heavyweight investments announced at Saudi-hosted LEAP23 follows the event's inaugural success in 2022, when more than US$6 billion worth of business deals were signed – LEAP23 is gathering momentum as a major rival to Silicon Valley as a global tech hub.



