How did IHC become the Arab world's second-largest company?

Ask anyone worth their business salt to name the Middle East’s most valuable company and Aramco, Saudi’s oil giant, will likely roll from the majority of tongues.

Ask those same people to name the second-most valuable firm regionally and few will likely get the answer right.

Not just because of the company’s rather ordinary-sounding name, but because it is only recent years the company has catapulted to such billion-dollar highs.

International Holding Company (IHC) has gone from being a little-known operation just five years ago running fish farms, seafood production and real estate businesses, to becoming the Arab world’s second-most valuable company with a market cap of US$235.94 billion and one of the Middle East’s best-performing stocks.

The multi-sector conglomerate’s accelerated climb to the top has been nothing short of breathtaking – with annual net profits surging a staggering 181% in 2022 to a record US$8.9 billion and revenues soaring by 78% to reach US$13.86 billion.

Not just that, but the Abu Dhabi-headquartered company has seen a surge in employee numbers too, from just 40 people in 2019 to more than 125,000 today.

And within just one year, from 2021 to 2022, the ADX-listed company saw the number of its subsidiaries soar to 482 (from 302) and its joint ventures and associates grow to 41.

The secret sauce behind the company’s skyrocketing success?

Solid business strategy, according to a statement put out by the company in March earlier this year.