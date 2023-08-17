Arthur D. Little boosts leadership amid Middle East growth

Nowhere is undergoing such rapid transformation as the Middle East.

As the region’s largest economies – including Saudi and the UAE – push ahead with major diversification strategies, to reduce dependence on oil, the public and private sectors are looking to transform and accelerate growth.

Supporting this are the region’s leading consultancies, who are busier than they have ever been – helping organisations to implement new strategies and operating models, develop new skills, and adopt innovative technologies.

Evidence of this can been witnessed in the ongoing surge in record numbers of consultants in the region.

Deloitte Middle East recently announced the hire of 60 new partners hitting record annual figures, while big four sister PwC Middle East has recruited more than 200 Saudi graduates following its regional HQ setup in the Kingdom.

The latest consultancy to strengthen its team in the region, Arthur D. Little has announced the hiring of four new executives in its offices in Dubai and Riyadh.

This comes in response to growing demand for the consultancy’s expertise in sectors, including telecoms, automotive, financial services, and industrial manufacturing.

In the Dubai office, Riadh Marrakchi joins as a partner in the Telecommunications, Information, Media & Electronics practice in the Dubai office, while Feroz Sanaulla joins the Technology & Innovation Management practice.

Meanwhile, Alan Martinovich and Shahid Khan have relocated from the Arthur D. Little in the US to Riyadh and Dubai, respectively, with Alan leading the Growth Competency Center and Shadi as Head of the firm’s Mewdia & Entertainment practice.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to attract talent of the caliber of Riadh and Feroz, and are equally thrilled that Shahid and Alan are relocating to the region. These strategic additions will position us to provide valuable insights and support to our clients, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation and industry expertise.”

