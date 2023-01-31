Deloitte reveals top four marketing trends for 2023

Marketing has, over the past couple of years, been forced to navigate turbulent waters.

A global pandemic presented countless, unprecedented challenges, and now economic uncertainty means the ability to adapt and innovate is perhaps more important then ever before.

So, how can CMOs weather the storm and ensure their departments stay one step ahead?

Having carried out surveys and in-depth conversations with more than 1,000 C-suite executives, experts at Deloitte have outlined their top four marketing trends for 2023.

1) Answer economic instability with marketing investments

Amidst troubling times economically, it seems CMOs see ambitious investment as the way forward.

In a series of interviews with more than 20 CMOs across the globe, Deloitte revealed three top priorities had emerged: