Top 10 metaverse projects in the UAE, including world firsts

First coined by science fiction author Neal Stephenson in his novel Snow Crash in 1992, as a portmanteau of ‘meta’ and ‘universe – ‘metaverse’ became a household word when Facebook rebranded its corporate identity to Meta in late 2021.

Since then, the ‘metaverse’ – defined as an online space where people, represented by avatars or 3D representations, can interact in virtual worlds – has exploded into everyone’s consciousness and into all aspects of life.

According to recent research by Accenture, growing consumer and business interest in the metaverse as a creator economy and tool to enhance day-to-day tasks is expected to fuel a US$1 trillion commerce opportunity by the end of 2025.

The findings indicate that not only do more than half (55%) of consumers want to be active users of the metaverse but that most C-suite executives (89%) believe the metaverse will have an important role in their organisation’s future growth.

And increasingly, innovative business leaders across all industries from are looking at how they can position themselves as crucial players in this emerging ecosystem, while governments are creating strategies to facilitate the growth of the metaverse in their own countries.