Deloitte’s Abdi Goodarzi on the Future of the Enterprise

Deloitte Consulting’s Enterprise Performance leader will be the cover feature in the June issue of Business Chief. In this exclusive interview, Abdi Goodarzi, Deloitte Consulting’s Enterprise Performance (EP) Portfolio Leader, opens up about how his personal experiences drive his vision for EP.

In this wide-ranging conversation, Abdi will provide insights on what enterprise leaders should be contemplating as they prepare their organisations to become more Clean, Intelligent, Inclusive, and Responsive.

Insights include:

● Enterprise Performance – Why It Matters, Lessons from the COVID-19 Crisis

● A Smarter World and the Rise of the Kinetic Enterprise

● Ecosystems and the Importance of Innovation

● Evolution of the CXO, Driving Value Through Innovation

● Investing in People, Culture, and Diversity and Inclusion

● The Power of Teams and Authenticity in Leadership