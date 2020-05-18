Dow Construction Chemicals could Revolutionise Cool Roofing with New Innovation

In a bid to meet the growing demand for energy efficient “cool roofs” in the Middle East, Dow Construction Chemicals has just launched a key component that will boost the effectiveness of cool reflective roof coatings (CRRC).

Cool roof coatings are crucial in reducing the amount of solar heat absorbed by the tops of buildings, instead reflecting it away and reducing the need for energy-sapping air conditioning.

Dow’s new chemical component will be produced at its facility in Jebel Ali, UAE, and to mark the launch the firm, part of The Dow Chemical Company, is hosting a series of events aimed at the construction sector.

The product in question is a water-based acrylic polymer, designed specifically to suit the heat, sun and dust found in the Middle East.

Brown Joseph, DCC Business Development Manager for Middle East & Africa, said: “Elastomeric roof coatings formulated with the new material from Dow can reduce the cost of cooling a building by as much as 20 percent.

“We believe functional coatings such as CRRCs can not only help developers increase the value of their properties in the Middle East thanks to better building performance, this technology can also support refurbishment and improve the energy efficiency of existing buildings.”

“Durable Cool Reflective Roof Coatings can also protect the roof from environmental degradation and help reduce the effect of peak temperatures and resulting mechanical stress, leading to an expanded life time for the roof.”

Roofs in the Middle East should now be able to withstand temperatures of up to 80 degrees Celsius with the latest CRRC technology.