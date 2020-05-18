Du signs agreement with Western Union

Leading UAE telecoms company du has signed an agreement with The Western Union Company to benefit customers in the region.

The agreement was signed by Osman Sultan, CEO, du, and Jean-Claude Farah, Executive Vice President and President, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and CIS, Western Union, at a ceremony held in Dubai.

Both Western Union and du entered into this relationship to offer relevant and interesting propositions to consumers, and giving them value-added services. The first initiative is the My WU du loyalty card.

Jean-Claude Farah said: “This agreement with du represents a milestone for Western Union, and is a continuation of our extensive engagement with local communities in the UAE and the region. Western Union has an active user base in the UAE, and aligning our service portfolio and nationwide reach to du’s strong telecom subscriber base will enable both of our organizations to offer an integrated proposition that brings greater value to our mutual users. The launch of the My WU du loyalty card demonstrates our shared commitment to create targeted activities that have a positive impact on the lives of consumers in the UAE, and is the first of many more joint initiatives to come."

Osman Sultan, Chief Executive Officer, du, said: “Our collaboration is a step in the right direction as it emphasizes and deepens our commitment to our vision of enhancing the quality of life, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together in this long standing collaboration with WU. The My WU du loyalty card is designed especially for our Alo prepaid users, and provides outstanding value and benefits that create a real difference in their lives.”

