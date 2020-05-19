Eskom finally strikes wage deal with unions

South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Friday that it has struck a deal with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), after months of wages disputes.

Eskom said that it has signed a wage deal granting the lowest paid workers increases of 10 percent and other employees 8.5 percent.

According to Eskom, the NUM is currently getting all its members to recommence work and end the strike that they began on Monday. In May, The NUM (which represents the majority of Eskom workers) was demanding a wage increase of 15 to 18 percent. Prior to that, Eskom had offered a five percent pay hike, believing that amount to be sufficient.

This month, Eskom was offering wage increases of 7 to 9 percent. The NUM had on Tuesday lowered its demand to 8.5 to 10 percent.

NUM officials were unavailable to comment.



