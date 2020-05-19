Article
Wage strike begin at South Africa power utility Eskom

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
Workers have put down their tools at three South African power stations as a wage strike began at state-run power utility Eskom. More strikes are set to follow, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said today.

NUM’s energy sector coordinator, Paris Mashengo, said that wage talks with Eskom were in deadlock over the weekend. Eskom provides most of South Africa's power, but it is not immediately clear how the strike will affect consumers.

Eskom spokesman, Khulu Phasiwe reiterated Eskom’s stance that all employees are prohibited by law from striking.

The NUM, which represents most workers at the state-owned utility, is demanding a wage increase of 15-18 percent. Eskom says it believes the five percent pay hike it has offered to employees is sufficient.
 

SOURCE: [Reuters]

